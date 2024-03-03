IREL recruitment 2024: Apply for Tradesman Trainee posts till March 15

IREL (India) Limited has invited applications for Tradesman Trainee posts. The applictaion process is underway, and the deadline for submitting the applictaion form is March 15. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at www.irel.co.in. IREL Recruitment 2024: Apply for 67 Tradesman Trainee Posts before March 15

Direct link to apply

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

IREL Recruitment 2024 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is conducted to fill 67 Tradesman Trainee posts.

IREL Recruitment 2024 age limit: The maximum age of the candidates should be 35 years.

IREL Recruitment 2024 educational qualification: Candidates should possess ITI / NAC with two years experience in the relevant trade/discipline.

IREL Recruitment 2024 selection process: The selection will be based on the Written Test [First Level Test], Skill Test / Trade Test and Psychometric Test [Second Level Test] as applicable and/or any combination thereof as may be prescribed or decided by the Competent Authority. The written test will be a Computer Based Test (CBT).

IREL Recruitment 2024 application fee: The applictaion fee is ₹500 General (UR), EWS and OBC(NCL) categories. Females and SC/ST/ESM/ Compassionate Appointment category candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee.

IREL Recruitment 2024: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at www.irel.co.in

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on the “Advt.No.CO/HRM/26/2024-Advertisement for recruitment of various posts of Tradesman Trainee on regular basis new”

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Fill out the applictaion form

Upload all the required details

Pay the applictaion fee

Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.