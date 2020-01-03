ISRO Recruitment: Apply for scientist/ engineer, medical officer posts

education

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 12:01 IST

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has invited online applications for the posts of scientist/ engineer and medical officers. The online application process began on December 28 and the last date to apply is January 17. There are a total of 21 posts.

The recruitment drive is conducted for ISRO SDSC SHAR. Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR is a lead Centre of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)situated at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates can apply online a t https://www.shar.gov.in or https://apps.shar.gov.in

Details of Post and Educational Qualification:

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Chemical Engineering) : B.E/B. Tech or equivalent in Chemical Engineering in First class with an aggregate minimum of 65% of marks (Average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of 6.84 on a 10 point scale. Minimum 65% marks or CGPA 6.84 in Section B alone for candidates with AMIE/Grad IETE qualification.

Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ (Industrial Engineering): M.E/M.Tech or equivalent post graduate degree in Industrial Engineering in First class with an aggregate minimum of 60%

Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ (Power Systems) : M.E/M.Tech or equivalent post graduate degree in Power Systems in First class

Scientist/ Engineer ‘SC’ (Industrial Safety): M.E/M.Tech or equivalent post graduate degree in Industrial Safety in First class

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Machine Design/ Engineering Design): M.E/M.Tech or equivalent post graduate degree in Machine Design/Engineering Design in First class

Scientist/Engineer ‘SC’ (Structural Engineering): M.E/M.Tech or equivalent post graduate degree in Structural Engineering in First class

Medical Officer ‘SC’ (Paediatrics) : M.B.B.S + Diploma in Paediatrics (Child Health) (Two years duration) recognized and registered with Medical Council of India

Medical Officer ‘SD’ (Paediatrics): M.B.B.S + Diploma in Paediatrics (Child Health) (Two years duration) recognized and registered with Medical Council of India with five years experience.

Medical Officer ‘SC’ (Ophthalmology): M.B.B.S + Diploma in Ophthalmology (Two years duration) recognized and registered with Medical Council of India

Medical Officer ‘SD’ (Ophthalmology): M.B.B.S + Diploma in Ophthalmology (Two years duration) recognized and registered with Medical Council of India with five years experience.

Selection Process:

Candidates who meet eligibility criteria will be short-listed to appearfor the Written Test, which will be conducted at Chennai. Written Test consists of objective type questions based on academic curriculum of B.E/B.Tech (or) M.E/M.Tech as the case may be.

Based on the performance in the Written Test, candidates will be shortlisted for interview. Written Test is only a first level screening and Written Test score will not be considered for final selection process. The final selection will be based on the performance of the candidates in the interview only.

Check official notification here