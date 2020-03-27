e-paper
ISRO YUVIKA 2020: Last date to submit certificates extended, check fresh date here

ISRO YUVIKA 2020: Last date to submit certificates extended, check fresh date here

Earlier, the last date to submit the certificate for ISRO YUVIKA 2020 was March 26, 2020.

education Updated: Mar 27, 2020 15:51 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ISRO YUVIKA 2020. (Screengrab)
The Indian Space Research Organization has extended the last date to submit certificates for the Young scientist programme 2020. A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the official website. As per the notice, the last date to submit certificate has now been extended till April 2, 2020.

Earlier, the last date to submit the certificate for ISRO YUVIKA 2020 was March 26, 2020.

The provisionally selected candidates need to upload the pdf copy of their 8th class marks card and other relevant certificates by login in the Yuvika portal at isro.gov.in. The link for uploading the certificates was activated on March 16, 2020.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

