ITBP answer key for constable (Driver) examination 2020 released at itbpolice.nic.in

The recruitment examination was held on January 19, 2020, at various centres. Candidates can raise objections (if any) by providing an appropriate representations and references.

education Updated: Jan 21, 2020 13:20 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
ITBP answer key for constable (Driver) examination 2020. (Screengrab)
The Indo-Tibetan Board Police has released the answer key for the constable (Driver) recruitment exam on its official website. Candidates who have appeared in the recruitment examination can check the answer key and raise objections (if any) online at itbpolice.nic.in on or before January 22, 2020, until 3 pm.

“Candidates may mail their doubts related to the answer key by 22/01/2020 (1500 Hrs) on comdtrect@itbp.gov.in,” reads the official notification.

Candidates can check the ITBP constable (Driver) answer key here: 

