ITBP Constable Tradesmen Recruitment Exam 2017 postponed

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 14:34 IST

Indo- Tibetan Boder Police (ITBP) has postponed the recruitment exam for constable tradesmen due to administrative reasons. ITBP constable tradesmen exam was scheduled for March 1 which has been postponed. The fresh date of exam will be informed in due course of time.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 303 vacancies.

“We regret to inform you that written test for CT (Tradesman)-2017 in ITBP is postponed due to administrative reasons. Fresh date for written test will be intimated to you in due course of time. For any assistance you may contact on ITBP Recruitment Helpline Nos011-24369482/24369483 on working days (0930 Hrs to 1800 Hrs),” the official notice.