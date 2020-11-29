J-K High Court admit card 2020 for Jr Assistant, DEO and Computer Operator released at jkhighcourt.nic.in, here’s direct link

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 10:28 IST

J-K High Court admit card 2020: The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has released the admit card for the recruitment of Junior Assistant, Data Entry Operator (DEO) and Computer Operator on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card online at jkhighcourt.nic.in.

The High Court will conduct the online computer based on December 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th, 2020.

Direct link to download J-K High Court admit card 2020.

How to download J-K High Court admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at jkhighcourt.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “

Click here to Download the admit cards for Online Examination for the posts of Junior Assistant, Data Entry operator and Computer Operator”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The J-K High Court admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.