e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / J-K Service Selection Board cautions aspirants against fake notice circulated on social media

J-K Service Selection Board cautions aspirants against fake notice circulated on social media

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the board (www.jkssb.nic.in) for authentic and verified updates and information, an SSB spokesperson said.

education Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 13:11 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Jammu
The board said the notice was misleading and an act of unscrupulous elements.
The board said the notice was misleading and an act of unscrupulous elements.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (SSB) on Friday cautioned job aspirants against a fake notice being circulated on social media regarding admit cards for an examination to the posts of panchayat accounts assistant.

The board said the notice was misleading and an act of unscrupulous elements.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of the board (www.jkssb.nic.in) for authentic and verified updates and information, an SSB spokesperson said.

The official said a fake notice had been circulated on social media regarding downloading of admit cards for the OMR-based objective type written test examination for the posts of panchayat accounts assistant. This has caused unnecessary annoyance and anxiety to the aspirants and also amounts to misusing the name and authority of the J&K Service Selection Board for ulterior motives by unscrupulous elements, he added.

In this context, it is clarified that no such notice has been issued by the J&K Services Selection Board, and the said notice in circulation on social media is fake, the official said.

The matter has already been referred to the Cyber Cell of the J&K Police for detailed investigation, the spokesperson said.

He said it is the endeavour of the J&K Service Selection Board to hold the examinations at the earliest-possible opportunities and finalise the selection processes in the shortest-possible time, keeping in view the essence of accelerated recruitment drive.

tags
top news
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
China turns Indian proposal on its head, wants de-escalation first and then disengagement
For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
For first time in 1.5 months, India’s active Covid-19 cases below 8 lakh: Govt
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
Mahagathbandhan releases Bihar polls manifesto, promises to scrap ‘anti-farm laws’
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
LJP sticks to pro-Narendra Modi, anti-JD(U) stance in 2nd list despite BJP snub
‘Lock up the Bidens,’ Donald Trump says at Georgia campaign rally
‘Lock up the Bidens,’ Donald Trump says at Georgia campaign rally
‘Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Centre
‘Trump won’t come to accord special status to Bihar’: Tejashwi Yadav’s dig at Centre
73 years since Operation Gulmarg, Pak continues its attempt to seize J-K: Report
73 years since Operation Gulmarg, Pak continues its attempt to seize J-K: Report
A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple
A Suitable Boy: Tanya Maniktala and Danesh Razvi on playing an interfaith couple
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In