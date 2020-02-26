e-paper
Home / Education / JAC Class 11 Admit Card 2020 released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, direct link here

JAC Class 11 Admit Card 2020 released at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, direct link here

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has published JAC Admit Card 2020 for Class 11 board exams. Candidates can download their admit card from jac.jharkhand.gov.in https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/.

Feb 26, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JAC Class 11 Admit Card 2020 out
JAC Class 11 Admit Card 2020 out
         

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has published JAC Admit Card 2020 for Class 11 board exams. Affiliated schools under Jharkhand Academic Council can download the admit card from the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in https://jac.jharkhand.gov.in/jac/.

School authorities will be asked to enter their login credentials for accessing the admit card on behalf of the students . The JAC Class 11 Admit card 2020 can be downloaded via direct link here.

How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step 2: Under recent announcements, click on Class XI Admit Card 2020

Step 3: Enter school log-in and password

Step 4: Download Jharkhand Admit card 2020

After receiving the admit card, students should check their name, father name’s, roll number and other details.

Students are advised to carry their admit card to the examination centre along with a valid identity proof. Those who fail to carry their admit card to the centre will not be allowed sit for the exam.

The examination board has already released the admit cards for classes 10, 12 and 8.

top news
