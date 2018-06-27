 Highlights: JAC 12th arts result 2018 declared, 72.62% pass, Khunti is the top performing district | education | Hindustan Times
LIVE BLOG

Highlights: JAC 12th arts result 2018 declared, 72.62% pass, Khunti is the top performing district

JAC Jharkhand 12th arts result 2018: JAC declared the results of the arts stream of intermediate or Class 12 board examination on Wednesday.

By Sanjoy Dey | Jun 27, 2018 19:32 IST
highlights

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the results of the arts stream of intermediate or Class 12 board examination on Wednesday.

The council’s officials said the announcement of the result was delayed as the evaluation procedure could not be completed on time. Earlier, there was a speculation that the results would be declared on June 20.

JAC Jharkhand 12th arts result 2018: Highlights

02:45 PM IST

Direct link to check result

Click here to check your results.

02:07 PM IST

Result declared, here are the details

*Jharkhand board Class 12 arts stream result declared.
* 72.62% students have passed.

*70.57% boys pass, 74.12% girls pass

*Total students appeared: 181,999, Total passed: 132,179,

*Number of students who got first division: 12,430

*Number of students who got second division: 88,805

*Number of students who got third division: 30,943

*Among districts, Khunti was the best performer with 92.51% students passing the exam, Lohardaga came second with 90.60% passing and Ranchi stood third with 86.66% passing the exam.

02:06 IST

What is happening at result declaration venue

JAC chairman says results expected to be good this year.

02:02 PM IST

Official arrive at the venue

Officials including JAC chairman arrive at the venue

01:57 PM IST

Scene at the result declaration venue

No one has yet reached the place were the results will be announced.

01:19 PM IST

Final preparations for declaration of results going on

JAC secretary Rajnikant Verma said that the final preparations are taking place for the declaration of the results at 2pm. He said the council chairperson would declare the results at JAC office.

01:09 PM IST

Class 12 science and commerce stream results

The council declared the Class 12 science and commerce stream results on June 7. It said 48.34% of science students passed the exam and 67.49% students from the commerce stream cleared it. Of the 92,405 students who appeared for the science exam, 44,677 passed. In the commerce stream, of the 40,244 students who took the exam, 27,164 passed.

12:49 PM IST

JAC 12th arts result 2018: How to check on official website

Students who have appeared in the examination can check the JAC 12th arts results here. They can also see the result on JAC’s official websites: jac.nic.in and jharresults.nic.in.

Steps to check

1) Visit the official website of JAC
2) Click on ‘Click here for Annual Secondary and Intermediate Exam 2018 Results’ in about us section
3) Click on the link for annual Intermediate Science Examination - 2018
4) Key in your roll code and roll number and submit
5) Result will be displayed on the screen