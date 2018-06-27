Highlights: JAC 12th arts result 2018 declared, 72.62% pass, Khunti is the top performing district

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the results of the arts stream of intermediate or Class 12 board examination on Wednesday.

The council’s officials said the announcement of the result was delayed as the evaluation procedure could not be completed on time. Earlier, there was a speculation that the results would be declared on June 20.

JAC Jharkhand 12th arts result 2018: Highlights

02:07 PM IST Result declared, here are the details *Jharkhand board Class 12 arts stream result declared.

* 72.62% students have passed. *70.57% boys pass, 74.12% girls pass *Total students appeared: 181,999, Total passed: 132,179, *Number of students who got first division: 12,430 *Number of students who got second division: 88,805 *Number of students who got third division: 30,943 *Among districts, Khunti was the best performer with 92.51% students passing the exam, Lohardaga came second with 90.60% passing and Ranchi stood third with 86.66% passing the exam.





02:06 IST What is happening at result declaration venue JAC chairman says results expected to be good this year.





02:02 PM IST Official arrive at the venue Officials including JAC chairman arrive at the venue





01:57 PM IST Scene at the result declaration venue No one has yet reached the place were the results will be announced.





01:19 PM IST Final preparations for declaration of results going on JAC secretary Rajnikant Verma said that the final preparations are taking place for the declaration of the results at 2pm. He said the council chairperson would declare the results at JAC office.



