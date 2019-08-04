JAC Jharkhand Class 8 special exam result 2019 declared, here’s how to check
The JAC Class 8 special exam was held in the month of June.
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the result for class 8 special exam on its official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC Class 8 special exam was held in the month of June.
According to reports, a total of 73.16% students have cleared the exam.
Candidates who had appeared for the JAC Class 8 special exam can check their result by choosing their district, school name andschool code of UDISE number from the given drop-down list.
How to Check Jharkhand JAC Class 8 Special Exam Result
Visit the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link that reads JAC class 8 special exam result 2019
Chose your district from the drop-down list and select government or private school type and submit
A new page will open
Chose the name of your school and click ‘Show result’
