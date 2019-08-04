JAC Jharkhand Class 8 special exam result 2019 declared, here’s how to check

education

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 12:36 IST

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared the result for class 8 special exam on its official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. The JAC Class 8 special exam was held in the month of June.

According to reports, a total of 73.16% students have cleared the exam.

Candidates who had appeared for the JAC Class 8 special exam can check their result by choosing their district, school name andschool code of UDISE number from the given drop-down list.

How to Check Jharkhand JAC Class 8 Special Exam Result

Visit the official website of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads JAC class 8 special exam result 2019

Chose your district from the drop-down list and select government or private school type and submit

A new page will open

Chose the name of your school and click ‘Show result’

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 09:02 IST