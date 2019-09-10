Jammu Kashmir students block highway in Udhampur to protest against teachers’ shortage

education

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:00 IST

Hundreds of students, along with their parents, blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway at Samroli area here to protest against the shortage of teachers in their school.

The students, on Monday, sat on the road as hundreds of others gathered around to witness the protest.

“There are three teachers in our school where there is a need for 16. Our school has never had enough teachers to teach all the classes. We have often approached the higher authorities but nothing has been done so far,” a high school student Gaye Singh told ANI on Monday.

They have demanded the Education Department and Chief Education Officer to appoint more teachers to their school.

“We are protesting because the shortage of teachers in our schools is severely affecting our studies. As far as education goes, we have not learned anything. We need more teachers,” another student Reenu Devi said.

The students have also said that they will continue the protest if their demand is not met.

First Published: Sep 10, 2019 15:00 IST