e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 12, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JEE Advanced 2020 registration begins at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s direct link to apply

JEE Advanced 2020 registration begins at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s direct link to apply

JEE Advanced 2020: The online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 began on Saturday, September 12 at jeeadv.ac.in.

education Updated: Sep 12, 2020 17:59 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Advanced 2020 registration begins
JEE Advanced 2020 registration begins
         

The online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 began on Saturday, September 12. Eligible candidates can register online at jeeadv.ac.in. The deadline to register is September 17 while the last date to pay fee is September 18.

Direct link to apply for JEE Advanced 2020

IIT- Delhi will conduct the JEE Advanced 2020 on September 27 for which the admit card will be released on September 21. JEE Advanced results will be declared on October 05, 2020.

Read More| JEE Advanced 2020: Preparation strategy for last three weeks

How to apply:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Online registration portal’ for JEE Advanced 2020

A login page will appear

Register yourself by providing the required information and generate your ID and password

Login using the ID and password and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Download the filled application form on your computer for future reference.

tags
top news
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
No carelessness till Covid-19 medicine is developed, urges PM Modi
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
BSF finds cache of arms near Indo-Pak border in Punjab’s Ferozepur district
India backs Afghanistan in historic talks with Taliban. Read full statement
India backs Afghanistan in historic talks with Taliban. Read full statement
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
China hands over 5 Arunachal Pradesh youths 10 days after they went missing
Judges are now soft targets with advent of social media: Justice Ramana
Judges are now soft targets with advent of social media: Justice Ramana
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
DGCA warns airlines over violations of in-flight norms after Kangana row
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
What Kangana Ranaut has said so far on joining politics
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In