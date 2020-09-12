JEE Advanced 2020 registration begins, check steps to apply, cut-offs, exam pattern and other details here

education

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 18:00 IST

JEE Advanced 2020: The online application process for JEE-Advanced 2020 started on Saturday, September 12. Eligible candidates who wish to seek admissions in IITs can apply online at jeeadv.ac.in. NTA on Friday declared the category-wise cutoffs for JEE Advanced along with the result of JEE Main. Candidates whose NTA scores are above the cutoffs are eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2020 which will be held on September 27.

The deadline to register for JEE Advanced is September 17 while the last date to pay fee is September 18. According to the revised information brochure, JEE Advanced results will be announced on October 05, 2020.

Direct link to register

Check cutoffs here:

Common Rank List-- 90.3765335

Economically Weaker Section (EWS) --70.2435518

Other Backward Class (OBC-NCL)-- 72.8887969

Scheduled Caste (SC) --50.1760245

Scheduled Tribe (ST) --39.0696101

People with Disability (PwD) --0.0618524

Exam Pattern:

The JEE (Advanced) 2020 examination will be conducted only in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. Total duration of each paper of JEE (Advanced) 2020 examination is of 3 hours (180 minutes)

NTA on Friday declared the results of JEE Main April/September examination, along with the category-wise cutoffs for JEE Advanced.

Read More| JEE Advanced 2020: Preparation strategy for last three weeks

Registration Fee:

Indian National Female Candidates (all categories) ---Rs1400

SC, ST, PwD Candidates --- Rs1400

All Other Candidates ---Rs 2800

How to apply:

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced 2020 at jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Online registration portal’ for JEE Advanced 2020

A login page will appear

Register yourself by providing the required information and generate your ID and password

Login using the ID and password and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Download the filled application form on your computer for future reference.

List of documents required:

Class-X or Birth Certificate

Class-XII (or equivalent) Mark Sheet

Category Certificate

An Additional Category Certificate (Optional)Only for SC/ST/OBC-NCL/GEN-EWS candidates

PwD Certificate Only for those who have opted PwD as “Yes”

Scribe Request Letter Only for those who have opted PwD as “Yes” and Scribe Request Letter as “Yes”

DS CertificateOnly for those who have opted DS as “Yes”

OCI Card / PIO Card / Foreign Passport or Citizenship Certificate For those whose nationality is OCI or PIO or Foreign