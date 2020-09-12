e-paper
Home / Education / JEE Main Result 2020: NTA releases category-wise cut -offs for JEE advanced

JEE Main Result 2020: NTA releases category-wise cut -offs for JEE advanced

JEE Main Result 2020: NTA has released the cut-offs of NTA Score for JEE (Advanced)-2020 based on Paper-I. Check here.

education Updated: Sep 12, 2020 10:30 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Main Result 2020 declared, check cutoffs for JEE Advanced(PTI)
         

National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday announced the JEE Main Result 2020 for BE and B.Tech exams (Paper-1) on its offcial website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The result was announced at around 10:30 pm on September 11, however, the link to download the scorecard from the website was activated around 1:20 am on Saturday. Candidates who have taken the JEE Main Result can download their results by logging in to the official website using their application/roll number and password.

NTA has also released the cut-offs of NTA Score for JEE (Advanced)-2020 based on Paper-I.

Check category wise cutoff here:

Common Rank List-- 90.3765335

Economically WeakerSection (EWS) --70.2435518

Other BackwardClass (OBC-NCL)-- 72.8887969

Scheduled Caste (SC) --50.1760245

Scheduled Tribe (ST) --39.0696101

People with Disability (PwD) --0.0618524

The registartion process for JEE Advanced 2020 begins from today, September 12. Eligible candidates can apply for the test at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who seek admission in IITs have to crack the JEE Advanced.

A total of 24 candidates have scored a perfect 100 percentile this year. The NTA scores of January and April/September session exams of these candidates have been combined to calculate their percentile.

According to the official press release issued by NTA, a total of 5.88 lakhs common candidates had registered for JEE Main in both January and April/Sept exam, out of which 4.81 lakh appeared.

In JEE Main January exam 9.21 lakh candidates had registered out of which 8.69 appeared while in the April session exam, 8.41 lakh candidates were registered and 6.3 lakh candidates could appear. Hence, the total number of unique candidates registered in JEE Main January and April exams are 11.74 lakh out which 10.23 appeared.

