JEE Main Results 2020 announced, 23 boys and one girl score 100 percentile

education

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:02 IST

Eight students from Telangana, five from Delhi, four from Rajasthan, and three from Andhra Pradesh were among 24 who scored the perfect 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) exam held from September 1 to 6 amid stringent precautions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Follow JEE Main Results 2020 live updates

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results on Friday evening.

“This is the fastest that the NTA has declared the results for this exam. Also, this was the exam that was conducted with the maximum number of shifts,” said NTA DG Vineet Joshi.

Also Read: JEE Mains Results 2020 declared, 24 candidates score 100 percentile

Chirag Falor, Gurkirat Singh, Laksh Gupta, Nishant Aggarwal, and Tushar Sethi were among the toppers from Delhi.

Chukka Tanuja from Telangana was the only girl to score a perfect 100. The others from the state who got the 100 percentile were Chagari Kousshal Kumar Reddy, Deeti Yeshash Chandra, Morreddigari Likhith Reddy, Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh, Rongala Arun Siddardha, Shiva Krishna Sagi, and Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha.

Anant Vohra was the candidate who scored the highest, 99.84 percentile, in the persons with disabilities category.

“The results have been compiled on the basis of JEE exams held in January and September,” said an NTA official.

Earlier, Delhi boy Nishant Aggarwal was one of the nine students who scored 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) exam conducted in January.

Among others in the 100 percentile category were Nisarg Chadha from Gujarat, Divyanshu Agarwal and Harshvardhan Agarwal from Haryana, Jitendra Landa, Y S S Narasimha Naidu and Thadavarthi Vishni Sri Sai Sankar from Andhra Pradesh, Swayam Shashank Chube from Maharashtra, The candidates from Rajasthan in the top rank were R Muhendar Raj, Parth Dwivedi, Akhil Agarwal and Akhil Jain.

Of the 8.58 lakh candidates who had registered for the JEE (Main) exam for entering engineering colleges, as many as 6.35 lakh braved the threat of COVID-19 and took the test according to the education ministry.

There was a lot of question over the Center’s decision to hold the entrance test from September 1 to 6 in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases. However, the government felt that further delay of the exams would not have been in the interest of students and could lead to a zero year.