JEE Mains Results 2020 declared, 24 candidates score 100 percentile

JEE Mains Results 2020 declared, 24 candidates score 100 percentile

JEE Mains results 2020: The agency conducted the JEE Mains from September 1 to 6, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The examinations were held amidst the coronavirus precautionary measures.

education Updated: Sep 12, 2020 01:37 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Mains Results 2020 declared
         

JEE Mains results 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday declared the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) mains 2020 on its official website. A total of 24 candidates have scored 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) January and April/September- 2020 examination.

Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Main examination can check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA JEE Main Result 2020 declared, follow LIVE Updates

The agency conducted the JEE Mains from September 1 to 6, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The examinations were held amidst the coronavirus precautionary measures.

Direct link to check JEE main results 2020

List of candidates who scored 100 percentile:

1. Landa Jitendra - Andhra Pradesh

2. Thadavarthi Vishnu Sri Sai Sankar - Andhra Pradesh

3. Y S S Narasimha Naidu - Andhra Pradesh

4. Chirag Falor- Delhi

5. Gurkirat Singh -Delhi

6. Laksh Gupta -Delhi

7. Nishant Agarwal- Delhi

8. Tushar Sethi - Delhi

9. Nisarg Chadha - Gujarat

10. Divyanshu Agarwal - Haryana

11. Harshvardhan Agarwal - Haryana

12. Swayam Shashank Chube- Maharashtra

13. Akhil Agrawal- Rajasthan

14. Akhil Jain -- Rajasthan

15. Parth Dwivedi -- Rajasthan

16. R Muhender Raj- Rajasthan

17. Chagari Koushal Kumar Reddy - Telangana

18. Deeti Yeshash Chandra - Telangana

19. Chukka Tanuja -- Telangana

20. Morreddigari Likhith Reddy -- Telangana

21. Rachapalle Shashank Anirudh - Telangana

22. Rongala Arun Siddardha - Telangana

23. Shiva Krishna Sagi -- Telangana

24. Vadapalli Arvind Narasimha -- Telangana

The Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Wednesday said that out of the 8.58 lakh candidates who had registered for the JEE (Main) exam, 6.35 lakh candidates appeared in the examination.

How to check JEE Mains 2020 results:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2020 results”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

