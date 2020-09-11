JEE Main Result 2020 soon, here’s list of top 20 engineering colleges in India as per NIRF rankings

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 15:53 IST

National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the JEE Mains April/September Result 2020 on Friday, September 11. Candidates who clear JEE Main will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced. Registration process for JEE Advanced will begin from September 12 at jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced is an entry gate to the IITs and NITs of India.

NTA JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE Updates

According to the latest report of National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020, IIT Madras has clinched the top position among all Indian engineering institutions. The NIRF 2020 report was released in the month of June, this year.IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay have bagged the second and third ranks, respectively.

Here is a list of top-20 engineering colleges in India based on NIRF Rankings 2020:

1. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

2. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

3. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

4. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

5.Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

6. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

7. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

8. Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad

9. National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli

10. Indian Institute of Technology Indore

11. Indian Institute of Technology (BHU) Varanasi

12. Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)

13. National Institute of Technology Karnataka

14. Anna University

15. Vellore Institute of Technology

16. National Institute of Technology Rourkela

17. Jadavpur University

18. Institute of Chemical Technology

19. National Institute of Technology Warangal

20. Amrita School of Engineering

Click here for complete list of engineering colleges in India