JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE Updates: NTA to declare results today, know about score normalisation process

JEE Main Result 2020 Live Updates: National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main Results 2020 today. Candidates who appeared for the Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be able to download their scorecards online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The examination was conducted from September 1 to 6 for which around 8.58 lakh candidates had registered out of which nearly 6.3 lakh appeared.
NTA had conducted the JEE Main 2020 amid the Coronavirus pandemic this year. However, around 74% of the total registered candidates took the exam. NTA had taken proper safety measures and maintained social distancing.
JEE Main Result 2020: Final answer key to be released today
NTA released the provisional answer key of JEE Mains on September 8. Candidates were allowed to challenge any answer key till 10 am of September 10. After considering the valid objections, NTA will release the final answer key along with the results.
JEE Main Result 2020: 74% candidates took exam, here’s what education minister said
Of the 8.58 lakh candidates who had registered for the JEE (Main) exam for entering engineering colleges, as many as 6.35 lakh braved the threat of COVID-19 and the difficulties imposed by restrictions due to the pandemic, Union Education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Wednesday.
“Exams are held twice in a year. The previous one was held in January this year. Several students who didn’t appear for the exam in Sept may have done well in the January exam hence did not feel the need to sit for the exam this time. We are ascertaining those numbers,” he said. Read full story
JEE Main Result 2020: What is score normalisation process
NTA conducted JEE Main 2020 in two attempts - January and September. Since the exam was held in multiple shifts each day across the two sessions, the calculation of score to a single percentile score is done through a normalization process.
Normalisation is the process of identifying a candidate’s actual merit/rank by creating the same level playing field for every student. The very process is used in other exams across the country to resolve similar issues.
JEE Main Result 2020 : What is the difference between percentile and percentage in scorecard
Percentage is a number out of 100 while the percentile score of a candidate would reflect how many candidates have scored below that candidate in an exam. A Percentile score is the value below which a certain percent of observations fall.
The percentile score would be based on the relative performance of all the aspirants appearing in the exam. The score would be obtained after transforming the scores into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.
JEE Main Result 2020: NTA scores of both attempts will be merged for result, here’s how
The four NTA scores of each candidate’s first and second attempts would be merged for the compilation of JEE Main result and preparation of overall Merit List/Ranking. Candidates who appeared in both the attempts, their best of the two NTA scores would be considered for the preparation of Merit List /Rankings. Click here to know more
JEE Main Result 2020: How to download scorecard
Once the JEE Main Result 2020 is declared, students will be able to download their scorecard online by following these simple steps:
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains 2020 results”
A new page will appear on the display screen
Key in your registration number or roll number and password
Your JEE Mains 2020 will be displayed on the screen
Download the results and take its print out for future reference.
JEE Main Result 2020: Around 6.3 lakh candidates waiting for their results
The 6.3 lakh candidates who had taken the examination will get their results today. JEE Main is an important examination for those who wish to seek admission in IITs or NITs for engineering courses.
JEE Main Result 2020 to be declared today
National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main Results 2020 anytime today.