JEE Main 2020 final answer key released at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here’s direct link to check
Candidates can check the final answer key for JEE Mains 2020 online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.education Updated: Sep 11, 2020 22:46 IST
The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday released the final answer key of JEE Main 2020 examination on its official website.
Candidates can check the final answer key for JEE Mains 2020 online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The Joint Entrance (Main) Examination was held from September 1 to 6 amid coronavirus pandemic in the country.
Direct link for JEE Mains 2020 final answer key
How to check JEE Mains 2020 final answer key:
Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE (Main) - April / September 2020 ANSWER KEYS”
The JEE Mains 2020 final answer key in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen
Download the answer key and take its print out for future reference.
This year, over 8.35 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE Main 2020 exam, out of which, 6.3 lakh candidates appeared in the exam. The second session of JEE Main is conducted in April every year, however, this year the exam had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.