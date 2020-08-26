e-paper
Home / Education / JEE Advanced 2020 revised brochure released, registration begins on September 11, check complete schedule here

JEE Advanced 2020 revised brochure released, registration begins on September 11, check complete schedule here

JEE Advanced 2020:Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has released a revised brochure for JEE Advanced 2020 on its official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Online registration process for JEE Advanced will begin from September 11 and conclude on September 16 (5 pm). Exam will be held on September 27.

education Updated: Aug 26, 2020 11:55 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Advanced 2020 revised schedule released
JEE Advanced 2020 revised schedule released
         

JEE Advanced 2020: Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has released a revised brochure for JEE Advanced 2020 on its official website at jeeadv.ac.in. According to the brochure, the online registration process for JEE Advanced will begin from September 11 and conclude on September 16 (5 pm). The last date to pay application fee is September 17. The exam will be held on September 27.

JEE Mains 2020 will be held from September 1 to 6 for which the result will be declared by September 10. Candidates who clear JEE Mains will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced.

JEE Advanced 2020 admit card will be released on September 21 and candidates will be able to download it till September 27.

Moreover, those seeking admission in Bachelor of Architecture (b.Arch) programme, will have to appear for Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT). The registration process for AAT will begin on October 5 and close on October 6. AAT 2020 will be conducted on October 8 from 9 am to 12 noon. The AAT Results will be out on October 11.

Other Important Dates:

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2020 website --------September 29, 2020, 10:00 IST to September 30, 2020, 17:00 IST

Online display of provisional answer keys at https://jeeadv.ac.in---- Tuesday, September 29, 2020, 10:00 IST

Receiving feedback from candidates on provisional answer keys through candidate portal ----September 29, 2020, 10:00 IST to September 30, 2020, 17:00 IST

Online display of final answer keys at https://jeeadv.ac.in --- October 05, 2020

JEE Advanced 2020 Brochure here

