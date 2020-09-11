e-paper
Home / Education / JEE Main Result 2020 date and time: NTA to declare results at around 9.15pm, says official

JEE Main Result 2020 date and time: NTA to declare results at around 9.15pm, says official

JEE Main Result 2020: After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

education Updated: Sep 11, 2020 21:02 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Main Result 2020.
JEE Main Result 2020.(HT file)
         

JEE Main Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main Results 2020 at around 9.15pm on its official website. Speaking to HT late in the evening on Friday, a NTA official said that the JEE mains results will be announced at around 9.15pm.

After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance (Main) Examination was conducted from September 1 to 6 amid coronavirus pandemic in the country. Candidates who have cleared the JEE Main exam will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced, the registration for which will commence from tomorrow, September 12.

JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE: NTA to declare result around 9:15 pm

How to check JEE Mains results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains April/September results 2020”

A new page will appear on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

This year, around 8.35 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE Main exam but only 6.3 lakh could appear in the exam. The second session of JEE Main is conducted in April every year, however, this year the exam had to be postponed multiple times owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

top news
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
‘China to hand over 5 missing Arunachal men tomorrow’: Kiren Rijiju
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
Nirav Modi won’t get justice in India, claims ex-SC judge Katju
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
Swami Agnivesh passes away at 80, was suffering from liver disease
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks sanction to prosecute ex-CAG, 4 IAF officers
China says close ally Pak made ‘tremendous’ efforts, ‘sacrifices’ in fighting terrorism
China says close ally Pak made ‘tremendous’ efforts, ‘sacrifices’ in fighting terrorism
Kim Jong Un showed off headless body of his uncle | All you need to know
Kim Jong Un showed off headless body of his uncle | All you need to know
Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj’s decision to come out of retirement
Gambhir reacts to Yuvraj’s decision to come out of retirement
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
JEE Main 2020 Result LiveKangana RanautCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyDelhi MetroIndia, China StandoffLadakh

