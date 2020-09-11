JEE Main Result 2020 date and time: NTA to declare results at around 9.15pm, says official

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 21:02 IST

JEE Main Result 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the JEE Main Results 2020 at around 9.15pm on its official website. Speaking to HT late in the evening on Friday, a NTA official said that the JEE mains results will be announced at around 9.15pm.

After the results are declared, candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance (Main) Examination was conducted from September 1 to 6 amid coronavirus pandemic in the country. Candidates who have cleared the JEE Main exam will be eligible to apply for JEE Advanced, the registration for which will commence from tomorrow, September 12.

JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE: NTA to declare result around 9:15 pm

How to check JEE Mains results 2020 after it is declared:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Mains April/September results 2020”

A new page will appear on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Mains 2020 results will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

This year, around 8.35 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE Main exam but only 6.3 lakh could appear in the exam. The second session of JEE Main is conducted in April every year, however, this year the exam had to be postponed multiple times owing to the coronavirus pandemic.