JEE Advanced 2020: Criteria of 75% marks in Class 12 for admissions in IIT removed for this year, says HRD minister

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 21:22 IST

JEE Advanced 2020: Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday said that the Joint Admission Board has decided that the candidates who will clear the JEE Advanced will be eligible for admission to IITs irrespective of their class 12 marks. The decision has been taken due to the partial cancellation of class 12 board exams by several boards.

The Minister on his official twitter handle wrote, “Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for #JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time.”

Due to the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards, Joint Admission Board (JAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for #JEE (Advanced) 2020 qualified candidates this time. @HRDMinistry @PIB_India @MIB_India @DDNewslive — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 17, 2020

Usually, candidates must have secured at least 75% aggregate marks in the Class XII (or an equivalent) Board examination or should figure out in the top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective Class XII (or equivalent) board examination. The aggregate marks for SC, ST, and PwD candidates should be at least 65%.

Earlier this month, HRD Minister announced the decision to postpone the JEE Main and NEET 2020 examinations.