e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JEE, NEET exams 2020 postponed, HRD minister announces fresh dates

JEE, NEET exams 2020 postponed, HRD minister announces fresh dates

JEE, NEET exams 2020: HRD minister had sought a report from a panel of experts headed by the director general of National Testing Agency (NTA) Vineet Joshi on feasibility of conducting the exams by Friday.

education Updated: Jul 03, 2020 19:37 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE, NEET exams 2020 update
JEE, NEET exams 2020 update(HT file)
         

JEE, NEET exams 2020 : Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday announced the decision to postpone the JEE Main and NEET 2020 examinations. The announcement was made on the basis of the recommendation given by the panel of experts formed by him on Thursday.

The JEE Main examination will be held between September 1 to 6, JEE advanced exam will be held on September 27 and NEET examination will be held on September 13.

HRD minister had sought a report from a panel of experts headed by the director general of National Testing Agency (NTA) Vineet Joshi on feasibility of conducting the exams by Friday.

JEE Main exam was scheduled to be held from July 18 to 23, while NEET 2020 was scheduled for July 26.

Large number of students who have applied JEE Main and NEET exams have been demanding its postponement in view of the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

“The Covid-19 pandemic has created a challenge as far as conducting exams is concerned and in India, the scale is huge. Therefore, for the future, NTA is looking at building capacity for holding online exams, which candidates can take from their homes,” an official had earlier said. However, it would take time before NTA has the capacity to hold highly-competitive exams online, said the official.

tags
top news
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
PM Modi meets soldiers injured in Galwan Valley clash, says they make 130 cr Indians proud
4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre near Gurugram
4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts Delhi-NCR, epicentre near Gurugram
LIVE: Tamil Nadu crosses one lakh-mark in Covid-19 positive cases
LIVE: Tamil Nadu crosses one lakh-mark in Covid-19 positive cases
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
PM Modi wraps up Ladakh visit with swipe at China, says times have changed
At $500 billion, India has world’s fifth-largest foreign exchange reserves
At $500 billion, India has world’s fifth-largest foreign exchange reserves
‘Not writing him off, no question whatsoever’: Hussey on Dhoni’s comeback
‘Not writing him off, no question whatsoever’: Hussey on Dhoni’s comeback
‘Opposed Emergency even when in Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
‘Opposed Emergency even when in Congress’: Jyotiraditya Scindia
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
How data flow to Beijing is dangerous and why China must now face 5G ban
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In