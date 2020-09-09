JEE Main Answer Key 2020: Step-by-step guide to raise objections online

education

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 12:47 IST

The National Testing Agency has released the question paper, responses and provisional answer key for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 which was conducted from September 1 to 6. Candidates who have taken the exams for B.Tech, B.E/ B.Arch or B. Planning can raise objections against answer key, if any.

To challenge any answer key candidates have to log on to the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in and challenge the wrong answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 for each question challenged.

The window for raising objection will be open till 10 am of September 10 while the fees can be paid till 5 pm.

The NTA will release the final answer key after considering the valid objections, after which the JEE Mains Result 2020 will be declared.

The registration process for JEE Advanced will begin from September 12. Candidates who clear the JEE Main will be eligible for JEE Advanced 2020.

Steps to challenge answer key:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click ‘Challenge (s) regarding Answer Key’ link given on the homepage

Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security

Click the link that reads ‘Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key’.

You will see Question IDs are in sequential order

The ID next to the question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the correct Answer Key to be used by NTA.

If you wish to challenge the option, you can use anyone or more of the Option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box .

If you want to upload supporting documents, select ‘Choose. File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single PDF file).

After clicking your desired option, for (Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, (Numerical Ability and Analytical Aptitude, Reasoning and Logical Deduction, General Knowledge and Current Affairs, English Language, Aptitude for Service Sector) scroll down, ‘Submit your Claims’ and move to next screen.

You will see a display of all the Option IDs you have challenged.

Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’.

Select Mode of Payment and Pay your processing fee @ Rs.200/- for each question challenged. Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking.