JEE Advanced AAT 2020 Result declared at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s direct link to check scores

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 11:36 IST

AAT Result 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology - Delhi (IIT-D) on Sunday declared the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2020) on the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced AAT 2020 was conducted on October 8. Candidates who wish to take admission in B.Arch course offered by IIT BHU, Varanasi, IIT Roorkee and IIT Kharagpur had taken the AAT 2020 that was conducted in pen and paper mode. Seat allotment of the candidates who have qualified the exam will be done through JoSAA.

Direct Link to check AAT Result 2020

JEE Advanced AAT Results 2020: Steps to check

Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

On the official website, click on the link that reads, “AAT 2020 result is available on the Candidate Portal”

A login page will appear

key in your login credentials and submit

Your AAT result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.