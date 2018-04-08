JEE Main 2018: How students across India reacted after the exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2018 across various Centres in the country on Sunday.

Close to 12 lakh students had applied for the exam. Of them only 2.2 lakh will be eligible for the JEE Advanced, which paves the gateway to IITs and other prestigious colleges.

The examination evoked mixed reaction from students across the country. Here is how students across the country reacted after the exam.

Allahabad

Mahendra Patel, a resident of Madhya Padesh, who appeared in the exam at YMCA Centenary School and College, Allahabad said: “The JEE Main paper cannot be described as easy or tough. I attempted all questions but the Mathematics part was exhausting due to complex nature of questions.”

“The Physics portion of the paper, though was in accordance to class 11 and class 12 syllabus, was tough compared to questions of Mathematics and Chemistry,” said Adarsh Kumar, a resident of Faizabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

“Physics questions were tough. I attempted all questions pertaining to Mathematics and Chemistry,” said Saurabh Shukla, a resident of Allahabad who appeared in the exam.

Bhopal

A class 12 student Ishita Pawan said, “Barring 3-4 questions in all the sections, I found the paper quite easy. The pattern of the paper was similar to the last year’s paper.”

Another student Shaksham Sharma said, “The physics was the tougher one as compare to Maths and Chemistry. Most of the questions were asked from the syllabus of Class 11.”

A teacher of a reputed institute, who is not authorised to comment, said, “Overall the paper was of moderate difficulty level. The Chemistry’s questions were lengthy. A few students found difficulty in answering questions of organic chemistry. The cut-off will be similar to that of last year.”

Students coming out of the JEE Mains exam at Bal Vidya Mandir in Lucknow on Sunday. (HT photo/Deepak Gupta)

Lucknow

Candidates who took the JEE Mains in Lucknow were of the view that question paper in the first shift was quite lengthy and many of them could not answer all questions. They also found the question paper to be tricky.

Both Riya and Aditi from Lucknow were of the view that they had to race against time as the question paper of the first shift was lengthy. “We had to struggle to complete the paper. Some of the questions were tricky too,” one of them said, while the other agreed.

Priyanshu of Ambedkar Nagar too said he is worried as JEE has negative marking, so a wrong answer leads to deduction of one mark. Shivang and Priyanshi, both from Lucknow said, “We never expected that difficulty level of the question paper will be high.”

Kota

Students in Kota had a mixed response about the difficulty level of the exam. Talking about the question paper, aspirant Akansha Laddha (18) said she had appeared for the JEE Main exam last year (2017) but found Sunday’s JEE Main paper a bit difficult compared to last year. “While mathematics part was easy, chemistry was tricky and physics was of moderate level,” she said.

Another aspirant Subhra Supakar (18) said that the Paper was easier particularly physics part, whereas chemistry portion had more organic chemistry based questions than inorganic chemistry. She said mathematics was easier.

Riya Banzal (19), another student who took the exam this year said that the mathematics part was lengthy, whereas chemistry had less inorganic questions.

Mumbai

Sumit Vyas, a candidate from Mumbai said the Mathematics section was the lengthiest. “Most of us could not attempt the full section as most questions were time consuming. Algebra was given more importance than calculus in the paper,” he said. Many students are planning to challenge such questions with the CBSE that conducted the exam.

Manya Goel, another candidate thought the problems in most sections were solvable but time was a problem. “Except for a couple of questions in the Chemistry section, I found all other questions of medium difficulty level. However, it was difficult to solve the paper in three hours,” she said.