JEE Main 2019: Day 3 question paper analysis of Jan 11, students find Chemistry the easiest

National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE main 1 examination Paper- I for those aspiring for for B.E. / B. Tech on Friday, January 11, 2019 on the third day of exam. Here are the highlights of the immediate reaction from students after morning session examination.

Reactions from Students about Paper – 1 (Third day (Morning Session) of JEE Main Paper-1)

(1) There were no changes in the pattern of Paper -1 of JEE (Main) compared to previous years. Questions covered almost all chapters from the three subjects Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics. Equal weightage was given to chapters from class XI & XII.

(2) The paper had three parts :

Part-I- Physics with 30 questions, marking scheme (+4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted)

Part-II- Chemistry with 30 questions, marking scheme (+4 for correct response , -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted)

Part-III - Mathematics with 30 questions, marking scheme (+4 for correct response, -1 for incorrect response, 0 if not attempted)

(4) All questions were of multiple choice with single correct answer objective type.

(5) The level of difficult as per feedback from students on 11th Jan,2019.

Mathematics – Easy to Moderate level. Some questions involved calculations. All chapters covered in calculus and coordinate geometry. No question from Height and distance in Trigonometry and Mathematical Induction.

Physics – Moderate level. All chapters covered.

Chemistry – Easy. Some questions were directly NCERT based specially chapters like Chemistry for everyday life and Biomolecules.

(6) Overall the paper was of Easy to Moderate level as per students.

(7) As compared to last year paper was easy to moderate level as per students.

(8) No errors were reported from students as such.

(9) The students left the exam hall at 12:30 pm.

**FIITJEE Team will however cross check the same and come up with detailed solutions once the question papers are released by NTA.

( Author Ramesh Batlish is an expert at FIITJEE. Views expressed here are personal. )

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 15:43 IST