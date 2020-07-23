e-paper
Home / Education / JEE Main 2020: Eligibility criteria for admissions to NITs and other CFTIs relaxed

JEE Main 2020: Eligibility criteria for admissions to NITs and other CFTIs relaxed

JEE Main 2020: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions.

education Updated: Jul 23, 2020 15:38 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Main 2020.(HT file)
         

JEE Main 2020: Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said that the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions. The decision has been taken in view of the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister on his official twitter handle wrote, “JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained.”  

Usually, candidates must have secured at least 75% aggregate marks in Class 12 (or an equivalent) Board examination or should figure out in the top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective Class 12 (or equivalent) board examination.

Recently, the Joint Admission Board also decided that the candidates who will clear the JEE Advanced will be eligible for admission to IITs irrespective of their class 12 marks.

