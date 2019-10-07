e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

JEE main 2020 registration ends soon at jeemain.nic.in

JEE Main 2020: The JEE Main 2020 application process ends on October 10. This leaves aspirants very little time to apply for the examinations.

education Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:08 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The application process for JEE main will close at 11.50 pm on October 10 and the last date to pay fees is October 11 up to 11.50pm.
The application process for JEE main will close at 11.50 pm on October 10 and the last date to pay fees is October 11 up to 11.50pm. (HT file)
         

The JEE Main 2020 application process ends on October 10. This leaves aspirants with very little time to apply for the examination and therefore they should not wait till the last moment and complete the process as early as possible.

The application process for JEE main was earlier scheduled to end on September 30. However the last date to apply for JEE main 2020 was extended till October 10 to give more time to the candidates. NTA said that it was extending the date for JEE Main application as they had received a number of requests in this regard.

The application process for JEE main will close at 11.50 pm on October 10 and the last date to pay fees is October 11 up to 11.50pm. The candidates will be able to make corrections in the application form between October 14 and October 20 (upto 11.50pm). The JEE Main examination 2020 will be held from January 6 to 11, 2020 and its result is scheduled to be released on January 31, 2020.

Note: In case of any query with respect to online application and fee payment, the applicants may contact the helpline at NTA Helpdesk (0120-6895200). The candidates can also use the Query Redressal System (QRS) available on the JEE (Main) website. For more updates and latest news keep visiting the website of JEE (Main): https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 19:03 IST

tags
top news
‘Have cut 2,141 trees in Aarey’: Mumbai Metro tweets status on tree felling
‘Have cut 2,141 trees in Aarey’: Mumbai Metro tweets status on tree felling
Oct 07, 2019 19:56 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries
In Cong-NCP poll promises, 80% quota for locals in Maharashtra industries
Oct 07, 2019 20:00 IST
Fighting black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time
Fighting black money, India gets Swiss account details for first time
Oct 07, 2019 16:55 IST
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
FATF report pans ‘greylisted’ Pakistan, says not taken ‘sufficient’ steps
Oct 07, 2019 11:48 IST
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Pakistan bowler claims he ended Gautam Gambhir’s white-ball career
Oct 07, 2019 12:48 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News