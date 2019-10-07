JEE main 2020 registration ends soon at jeemain.nic.in

education

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 19:08 IST

The JEE Main 2020 application process ends on October 10. This leaves aspirants with very little time to apply for the examination and therefore they should not wait till the last moment and complete the process as early as possible.

The application process for JEE main was earlier scheduled to end on September 30. However the last date to apply for JEE main 2020 was extended till October 10 to give more time to the candidates. NTA said that it was extending the date for JEE Main application as they had received a number of requests in this regard.

The application process for JEE main will close at 11.50 pm on October 10 and the last date to pay fees is October 11 up to 11.50pm. The candidates will be able to make corrections in the application form between October 14 and October 20 (upto 11.50pm). The JEE Main examination 2020 will be held from January 6 to 11, 2020 and its result is scheduled to be released on January 31, 2020.

Note: In case of any query with respect to online application and fee payment, the applicants may contact the helpline at NTA Helpdesk (0120-6895200). The candidates can also use the Query Redressal System (QRS) available on the JEE (Main) website. For more updates and latest news keep visiting the website of JEE (Main): https://jeemain.nta.nic.in.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 19:03 IST