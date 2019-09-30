e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

JEE main 2020: Application date extended, revised schedule issued at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The last date for submission of application for JEE Main 2020 has been extended to October 10, 2019 from September 30, 2019.

education Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:20 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The last date for submission of application for JEE Main 2020 has been extended to October 10, 2019 from September 30, 2019.
The last date for submission of application for JEE Main 2020 has been extended to October 10, 2019 from September 30, 2019. (HT file)
         

The last date for submission of application for JEE Main 2020 has been extended to October 10, 2019 from September 30, 2019. The decision has been taken to give more time to candidates who have not been able to apply till now.

NTA on Monday issued a notification on its official website, saying that the date to apply for JEE main January 2010 exam has been extended ‘in view of a number of requests being received in this regard’.

The NTA has also issued the revised schedule for application with this notification, according to which now the last date to apply for JEE main is October 10 (11.50pm) and the last date to pay fees is October 11 (through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM Service up to 11.50pm). According to the new schedule, the candidates can now make corrections in the application form between October 14 and October 20 (upto 11.50pm).

All other information about the JEE main exam remains the same as issued in the notification issued on September 3.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main computer based examination 2020 from January 6 to 11, 2020. The result of the examination will be released on January 31, 2020.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 19:16 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Lost iPhone found underwater after 15 months. It still worked
Lost iPhone found underwater after 15 months. It still worked
Sep 30, 2019 19:27 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News