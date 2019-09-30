JEE main 2020: Application date extended, revised schedule issued at jeemain.nta.nic.in

education

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 19:20 IST

The last date for submission of application for JEE Main 2020 has been extended to October 10, 2019 from September 30, 2019. The decision has been taken to give more time to candidates who have not been able to apply till now.

NTA on Monday issued a notification on its official website, saying that the date to apply for JEE main January 2010 exam has been extended ‘in view of a number of requests being received in this regard’.

The NTA has also issued the revised schedule for application with this notification, according to which now the last date to apply for JEE main is October 10 (11.50pm) and the last date to pay fees is October 11 (through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI and PAYTM Service up to 11.50pm). According to the new schedule, the candidates can now make corrections in the application form between October 14 and October 20 (upto 11.50pm).

All other information about the JEE main exam remains the same as issued in the notification issued on September 3.

National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Main computer based examination 2020 from January 6 to 11, 2020. The result of the examination will be released on January 31, 2020.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 19:16 IST