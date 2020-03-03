JEE Main 2020: Some important hacks to crack the exam

education

JEE preparation in today’s time is no less than any tough & long run challenge for the students. The students must go through a lot of preparation which usually starts after class 10th and goes on till the time they appear for the actual test of their life which is JEE main exams.

Speed, consistency and discipline thus become the most important attributes one must develop and improve during this crucial phase. Self-study is as important as classroom teaching and an average of at least 5 to 6 hours every day is the only key to success. Another mistake most of the students commit, as per our observation, is that the students usually do not ask or clarify their doubts after self-study resulting in many problems in their preparation.

To make life easy for the students, here is a list of dos & donts for the students:

Dos

A regular 5 to 6 hrs study per day

Clear your doubts on a regular basis

Prefer solving questions on a paper with pen

Check the syllabus from JEE website and study only relevant things

Give regular mock tests to check your speed and accuracy

Do detailed test analysis after every test

Donts

Never pile up your doubts

Do not refer irrelevant books by getting fascinated from your peer group

Do not devote too much time on a single topic

Never give test without a time limit

Do not watch too much of TV or internet

These basic points are to be remembered and followed rigorously and honestly to succeed in the exam.

One month to Exam

During this time, students should examine and analyze their common mistakes and work upon them in order to make a stronger case for JEE exams. They should devote more time and energy to subjects or topics in which they are weak. They should also memorize the formulas, method of calculations and test their speed in order to prepare themselves for the exams.

The IIT JEE exam is likely to be stressful. The students are expected to appear for around three hours papers back to back. To prepare for such a situation, students must create an exam-like atmosphere by taking mock tests by timing themselves as per the real exams. Students must go through last few years question papers and feel confident by solving them more than once before they appear for the main exams.

Students should not try solving a whole lot of problems at this stage & altogether avoid complicated problems. Relaxing, having a good sleep, eating healthy, etc. are also very important. It is pertinent that students estimate the time taken by them to solve the questions so that they can determine the number of questions they can easily solve during the duration of the exam. This important step will help them shape a strategy for taking the test. They should look to improve upon the question selection and prioritization for the same. Again solving mocks would be the most efficient tool.

(Author Vishnu Dutt Sharma is CEO Vidyamandir Classes. Views expressed here are personal.)