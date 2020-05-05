e-paper
JEE Main from July 18-23, NEET on July 26: HRD Minister

JEE Main will be conducted from July 18 to 23 while NEET UG exam will be conducted on July 26, the HRD minister announced to Tuesday.

education Updated: May 05, 2020 13:54 IST
Amandeep Shukla
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE, NEET 2020 exam update
JEE, NEET 2020 exam update(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

The JEE (Main) exam to admission in engineering colleges will be held from July 18 to 23 while the NEET exam for admission into medical colleges will be held on July 26, HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Tuesday.

The minister also said that the JEE(Advanced) exam will be held in August while the dates will be announced later.

With the announcement of new dates, the HRD ministry has sought to address the anxiety and concerns of lakhs of students who sit for these highly competitive exams. With the COVID-19 throwing the regular academic plans in jeopardy, the student appearing for these exams had to deal with uncertainty.

The HRD ministry has supervised reworking of the academic calendars for higher education institutions.

Both the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) as well as the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) are conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

HRD minister Nishank made the announcement in a digital interaction with students on Tuesday afternoon.

