Home / Education / JEE Main Paper 1 analysis for Sept 4 exam: Students find maths paper lengthy, chemistry easy

JEE Main Paper 1 analysis for Sept 4 exam: Students find maths paper lengthy, chemistry easy

JEE Main B Tech Paper Analysis: Students said that the Paper was quite balanced and moderate though a little lengthy as compared to past papers. 

education Updated: Sep 04, 2020 14:26 IST
Ajay Kumar Sharma
Ajay Kumar Sharma
Patna-Sep.3,2020-Students after giving JEE exam in Patna. Bihar India on Thursday Sept 3,2020.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
Patna-Sep.3,2020-Students after giving JEE exam in Patna. Bihar India on Thursday Sept 3,2020.(Photo by Santosh Kumar/Hindustan Times)
         

On the fourth day of JEE main, candidates of B.E and B.Tech courses, found the difficulty level of questions from easy to moderate. JEE Main exam began on September 1 with B.Arch and B.Planning papers (paper-2). Today was the third day of BTech and BE stream exams. The exam will conclude on September 6. The first shift exam was over at 12 noon. The exam was conducted following all the precautionary measures including social distancing, use of mask and sanitisers. Temperature of students was checked before they entered the exam hall.

Students said that the Paper was quite balanced and moderate though a little lengthy as compared to past papers. 

Physics 

25 Question (20 MCQ +5 Numerical value-based) 

The Physics paper was moderate and more calculative as compared to Maths. It covered almost all topics like Electrostat, Mechanics, Optics &amp; Moden Physics.  Integer type of question were a little calculative. 

Chemistry 

25 Question (20 MCQ +5 Numerical value-based) 

The Chemistry paper was same as the last attempt and was easy. It was mostly theoretical with Organic Chemistry having a higher portion as compared to Physical and Inorganic. Integer type of questions were also easy. The Chemistry Paper covered almost all of the NCERT Text Book syllabus.

Maths  

25 Question (20 MCQ +5 Numerical value-based) 

Maths paper was Calculative and lengthy compared to Physics & Chemistry.  Students were unable to complete in one hour due to large number of calculations.

(Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited . HT does not take responsibility for any decision taken on basis of this analysis)

