JEE Main Paper 1: Quick analysis of first shift exam held on Jan 9, 2019

National Testing Agency conducted the JEE main Paper 1 examination on Wednesday, January 9, 2019. Here are the highlights of the immediate reaction from students after morning session examination .

*Exam started at 9.30am sharp and ended at 12.30pm

*Ball Pen (blue) was given at the centre

*Admit card + ID proof required at the entry gate

*Maths: Moderate level, Physic: Tough relatively compared to chemistry

*Chemistry: Easy overall.

*No error reported

*Exam got over at 12.30pm

*Time clock was available on screen of computer.

*Overall JEE Main Paper I ( Morning Session sated 9th Jan,2019) was easy to moderate level as per students

1. In Chemistry some questions were directly form NCERT

2. In Maths conic sections all chapters were covered.

3. All chapters in all three subjects were given equal weightage

4. Total 90 questions: Physics- 30 questions, Maths 30 questions, Chemistry- 30 questions

Marking scheme: +4 for correct, -1 for incorrect, 0 for unattempted

5. Full marks of the paper was 360.

6. Overall students reported paper was easy to moderate level.

7. Physics was relatively tough compared to maths and chemistry while chemistry was the easiest.

( Author Ramesh Batlish is an expert at FIITJEE. Views expressed here are personal. )

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 15:44 IST