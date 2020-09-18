e-paper
JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020: NTA likely to declare B.Arch/ B.Planning results soon

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020: NTA likely to declare B.Arch/ B.Planning results soon

The National Testing Agency is expected to declare the results for JEE Main Paper 2 exam soon. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

education Updated: Sep 18, 2020 18:39 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 soon
JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2020 soon
         

The National Testing Agency is expected to declare the results for JEE Main Paper 2 exam soon. NTA had conducted the Joint Entrance Examination for Bachelor’s of Architecture (B.Arch) and Bachelor’s of Planning (B.Plan) papers on September 1. Once the result is declared, candidates will be able to check their results online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.However, NTA has not confirmed the date for its results yet.

NTA on Friday released the final answer key for JEE Main Paper 2. The provisional answer key was released on September 8 after which candidates had raised objections against wrong keys. Considering the valid objections, NTA has released the modified and final answer key for paper 2 on the official website. Now that the final answer key of JEE Main Paper 2 has been released, candidates can expect their results anytime soon.

Read More| JEE Main Paper 2 answer key 2020 released at jeemain.nta.nic.in

The JEE Main paper 1 results are already declared. NTA had announced the result of JEE Main for B.Tech and B.E papers on September 10, along with their final answer keys. The exam for paper 1 was conducted from September 2 to 6 for which 6.3 lakh candidates had appeared.

How to check JEE Main Paper 2 Results 2020 (After it is declared):

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that will read ‘JEE Main 2020 NTA score Paper 2’

Key in your application ID and password

Your JEE Main Paper 2 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

