Home / Education / JEE Main Paper 2 answer key 2020 released, direct link here

JEE Main Paper 2 answer key 2020 released, direct link here

JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency on Friday released the JEE Main answer key for Paper 2 i.e., B.Arch/ B. Planning paper.

education Updated: Sep 18, 2020 17:58 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Main Paper 2 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency on Friday released the JEE Main answer key for Paper 2 i.e., B.Arch/ B. Planning paper. Candidates who had taken the examination for Paper 2 can download the answer key for the B. Arch/B.Planning exam from the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA had conducted the JEE Main Paper 2 examination on September 1, in two shifts.

Direct link to check JEE Main Paper 2 answer key

NTA will soon declare the result for JEE Main Paper 2- B.Arch and B. Planning examination on its official website.

The result for JEE Main Paper 1 (B.Tech/ BE) exam that was conducted from September 2 to 6 was declared on September 10. A total of 6.35 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam.

How to check JEE Main Paper 2 Answer key:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘JEE (Main) Paper 2 (B. Arch /B Planning)- April / September 2020 ANSWER KEYS JEE Main’ under current events section

A PDF file will open

Tally the answer keys with your response ID.

