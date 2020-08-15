e-paper
Home / Education / JEE Mains 2020 admit card release date: Here’s when to expect

JEE Mains 2020 admit card release date: Here’s when to expect

JEE Mains 2020: National Testing Agency will display the date of downloading the admit card 15 days before the commencement of exam. Candidates can expect the announcement of release date today or tomorrow.

education Updated: Aug 15, 2020 09:21 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JEE Mains admit card 2020 release date
JEE Mains 2020 admit card: National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the release date of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2020 admit card today. The JEE Mains 2020 exams will be conducted from September 1 to 6. However, no official date has been announced yet.

According to the information brochure released by NTA, the dates of download the JEE main admit card will be displayed 15 days before the commencement of exam.

“The dates of downloading the admit card indicating roll number and centre of the examination will be displayed 15 days before the conduct of the examination on the official website of NTA and JEE Mains,” reads the official NTA notice.

Students can expect the release date of downloading of admit card today on the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The NTA will hold the JEE Mains 2020 from September 1 to 6, 2020 from 9 am to 12 noon in the morning shift and from 3 pm to 6 pm in the evening shift.

Steps to download JEE mains Admit card 2020:

1. Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on the JEE Mains Admit card link

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your registration number and password and submit

5. JEE Mains admit card will appear on the display screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future references

