JEE Main 2021 registration begins at jeemain.nic.in, here’s direct link to apply

education

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 21:12 IST

JEE Main 2021: The online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2021 began on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for JEE Main 2021 online at jeemain.nic.in on or before January 17, 2021.

This year, National Testing Agency will conduct JEE Main 2021 examination in 4 sessions. The first session will be held from February 23 to 26, 2021. The second session will be conducted from March 15 to 18, 2021, followed by third session, which is scheduled to be held from April 27 to 30, 2021. The fourth session is scheduled to be held from May 24 to 28, 2021.

“Drawing from the National Education Policy (NEP), the JEE (Main) 2021 will be conducted in Assamese,Bengali, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu in addition to Hindi, English and Gujarati,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to apply for JEE Main 2021.

How to apply for JEE Main 2021:

Visit NTA’s JEE Main official website at jeemain.nic.in

Click on ‘Apply for JEE Main April 2021’ button

If you are a registered user click on ‘login to apply’

If you are a new user, you need register yourself.

Click on ‘proceed to apply’ link under the ‘Fresh user’ tab on the left side.

Fill in the required details asked in the form

Scan and upload images

Pay the application fee and submit

Keep the application number or registration number safe with you for future reference.