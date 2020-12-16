e-paper
Home / Education / Jharkhand schools to reopen for class 10 to 12 students from today

Jharkhand schools to reopen for class 10 to 12 students from today

Regular classes for students of class 10 to class 12 will resume from December 16 in Jharkhand amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Office of Banna Gupta, State Minister for Disaster Management Department.

education Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 09:24 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Ranchi
(Representative)
         

Regular classes for students of class 10 to class 12 will resume from December 16 in Jharkhand amid the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the Office of Banna Gupta, State Minister for Disaster Management Department.

The decision was taken at a review meeting of the disaster management department chaired by Chief Minister Hemant Soren where Gupta was also present. Besides this, medical, dental, and nursing colleges have also been allowed to resume work. Moreover, government training institutes will also be opened.

The state government has also directed to continue the facility of online education.Around 200 people are allowed to participate in religious places and rituals or events. At present, the government has decided to keep swimming bridges, parks, and cinema houses closed.It was also decided to provide a compensation amount of Rs 1 lakh to the deceased in the road accident.

The compensation amount will be given by the Disaster Management Department.The government has given permission to 300 people to participate in events like marriage on an open ground, while 200 people are allowed for an event inside the hotel or a banquet hall. (ANI)

