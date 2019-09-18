e-paper
JIPMER PG 2020 entrance exam: Application process begins at jipmer.edu.in

Admit card for the entrance examination will be available for download from November 13 to December 8, 2019.

education Updated: Sep 18, 2019 16:42 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JIPMER PG 2020 entrance examination will be conducted on December 8, 2019, from 10 am to 1pm. (Representational image)
Jawaharlal Institute of post-graduate medical education & research has invited applications for admission to its MD/MS programme for 2020 academic session. Candidates interested and eligible for the course can apply online at jipmer.edu.in on or before October 25, 2019, till 5 pm.

Admit card for the entrance examination will be available for download from November 13 to December 8, 2019. The entrance examination will be conducted on December 8, 2019, from 10 am to 1pm.

Here’s the direct link of the online application.

Educational qualification:

Candidates seeking to apply for the course must have a MBBS degree or an equivalent recognized by the Medical Council of India.

Candidate should have completed the required period of 12 months compulsory internship or practical training on or before December 31, 2019.

Minimum qualifying marks:

1. Candidates in general category including OBC must have secured 55% marks in aggregate

2. Candidates belonging to the reserved category 50% marks in aggregate is required

3. For OPH candidates the minimum aggregate as provided in 1 and 2 for the category to which the candidate belongs shall apply.

Application Fees:

How to apply:

1. Visit the official website

2. Click the ‘Announcement’ tab appearing on the homepage

3. Go to All announcement section

4. Click on the link ‘Apply Online’ adjacent to JIPMER MD/MS- Jan 2020 Session appearing on the webpage.

5. A new page will appear on the display screen

6. Fill in the required information and click on register

7. Click on ‘Go to Application form’ appearing on the webpage

8. Form fill-up will be in 4 stages- basic details- addition contact info- photo signature upload and payment of application fee

9. Print out a copy of your application form for any future reference.

First Published: Sep 18, 2019 16:42 IST

