Home / Education / JIPMER PG Result 2020 declared for DM, M.Ch courses, send documents till Dec 16

JIPMER PG Result 2020 declared for DM, M.Ch courses, send documents till Dec 16

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research on Thursday declared the overall result of D.M./M.Ch. Entrance Examination on its official website at jipmer.edu.in.

education Updated: Dec 11, 2020, 14:15 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JIPMER PG Result 2020
JIPMER PG Result 2020(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research on Thursday declared the overall result of D.M./M.Ch. Entrance Examination on its official website.Candidates who have appeared for the JIPMER D.M./M.Ch. entrance examination can visit the official website of JIPMER at jipmer.edu.in to check and download their result.JIPMER D.M./M.Ch. entrance examination was held on December 6.

How to check the JIPMER D.M./M.Ch. Entrance Examination result 2020:

. Visit he official website of JIPMER — jipmer.edu.in

On the homepage click on the link which reads “Overall Result for D.M./M.Ch. Entrance Examination held on 06.12.2020”

Select your course, and the result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out

Direct link

Candidates can download their rank letter from December 14, 11 am onwards. Qualified candidates have to send the scanned copies of required documents/ certificates till December 16 via email at jipmercourse.jipmer.edu.in. Subject of the email must only have the course name.

Read official notice here

