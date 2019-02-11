JK Bank banking associates admit card 2019 released, here’s direct link to download

Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Monday released the admit card for the recruitment of banking associates in the bank. Candidates who have successfully applied for the examination can download their admit card by visiting the career section of Jammu and Kashmir Bank. The online preliminary exam is scheduled to be held on February 22, 23 and 24.

JK Bank banking associates exam 2019: Steps to download the admit card

1) Go to official website of Jammu and Kashmir Bank at jkbank.com

2) Click on the link for career on the top nav bar

3) Click on the link “Click here to download Call Letter for Banking Associates”

4) You will be taken to a login page

5) Enter your registration number and password

6) Enter the captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

Or

JK Bank banking associate exam 2019: Here is the direct link to download admit card from the official website.

The admit card will be available for download until February 24, 2019. The bank has also issued an information hand out for the online examination.

Here is the direct link to see the notification for the Banking associate exam.

Note: Visit the official website of the bank for the latest news and updates.

First Published: Feb 11, 2019 13:57 IST