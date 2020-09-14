JKBOSE 10th, 12th Kashmir division bi-annual result 2020 declared at jkbose.ac.in, direct links here

education

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 16:10 IST

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Monday declared the class 10th and 12th bi-annual exam result for the Kashmir Division on its official website. Students who had taken the exam can check their result online at jkbose. ac.in. Candidates will have to visit the official website and login using their roll number to check their JK Bose class 10th or 12th results online.

JKOBSE 10th Kashmir division result

JKOBSE 12th Kashmir division result

Steps to check JKBOSE 10th, 12th Kashmir results:

Visit the JKOBSE official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the relevant result link flashing on the home page.

Key in your roll number and submit

Your JKBOSE Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

JKBOSE has also uploaded the online permission cum admission forms for Class 10th Kashmir Division (Winter Zone) on the official website. However, a statement flashing on the homepage says, “Online Permission cum Admission Forms for Class 10th for Jammu Division is Postponed for Few Days.” The link will be activated on September 17 and close on October 7.