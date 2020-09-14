e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / JKBOSE 10th, 12th Kashmir division bi-annual result 2020 declared at jkbose.ac.in, direct links here

JKBOSE 10th, 12th Kashmir division bi-annual result 2020 declared at jkbose.ac.in, direct links here

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Monday declared the class 10th and 12th bi-annual exam result for the Kashmir Division on its official website at jkbose.ac.in.

education Updated: Sep 14, 2020 16:10 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Kashmir division bi-annual result 2020 declared
JKBOSE 10th, 12th Kashmir division bi-annual result 2020 declared (jkbose.ac.in)
         

Jammu and Kashmir State Board of School Education (JKBOSE) on Monday declared the class 10th and 12th bi-annual exam result for the Kashmir Division on its official website. Students who had taken the exam can check their result online at jkbose. ac.in. Candidates will have to visit the official website and login using their roll number to check their JK Bose class 10th or 12th results online. 

JKOBSE 10th Kashmir division result

JKOBSE 12th Kashmir division result

Steps to check JKBOSE 10th, 12th Kashmir results:

Visit the JKOBSE official website at jkbose.ac.in

Click on the relevant result link flashing on the home page.

Key in your roll number and submit

Your JKBOSE Result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

JKBOSE has also uploaded the online permission cum admission forms for Class 10th Kashmir Division (Winter Zone) on the official website. However, a statement flashing on the homepage says, “Online Permission cum Admission Forms for Class 10th for Jammu Division is Postponed for Few Days.” The link will be activated on September 17 and close on October 7.

tags
top news
24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session
24 Lok Sabha MPs test positive for Covid-19 on first day of monsoon session
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Turkey’s Erdogan chases Ottoman dream, ends up unsettling West Asia
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
Umar Khalid produced in court, Delhi Police seeks 10-day custody
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
US special envoy Khalilzad to reach Pakistan today, New Delhi next stop
Parliament monsoon session: Tourism ‘severely impacted’ by Covid-19, says Prahlad Patel
Parliament monsoon session: Tourism ‘severely impacted’ by Covid-19, says Prahlad Patel
‘Was sharing CM’s cartoon national work?’: Sena on attack on ex-navy man
‘Was sharing CM’s cartoon national work?’: Sena on attack on ex-navy man
Our values don’t recognise same-sex marriage: Centre tells Delhi HC
Our values don’t recognise same-sex marriage: Centre tells Delhi HC
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament monsoon sessionCoronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyKangana RanautSushant singh RajputNEET 2020Monsoon session LIVE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In