JKPSC combined competitive mains result 2018 declared

JKPSC combined competitive main result 2018 declared at jkpsc.nic.in.

Nov 06, 2019
Nandini
Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
JKPSC combined competitive mains result 2018 declared
JKPSC combined competitive mains result 2018 declared(HIndustan Times)
         

Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has declared the results of combined competitive main exam 2018. JKPSC had conducted its main exam from July 22 to 29.

A total of 229 candidates have cleared the main exam and are qualified for the personality test. The recruitment is being done to fill 70 vacancies of junior scale of administrative service, J-K Police service and J-K accounts service.

Candidates should carry their original certificates and documents during their personality test.

“A total of 1703 candidates had applied for the Mains examination, out of which 1279 candidates appeared in all the papers whereas 104 candidates had appeared partially,” the notice reads.

Click here to check your result

Candidates can visit thew their results by visiting the official website at jkpsc.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Declaration of the result of JK combined Competitive (Mains) Examination 2018’

A PDF will open

Scroll down and find the merit list

Find your roll number in the list by pressing Ctrl+F

top news
