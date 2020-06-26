JKSSB Recruitment 2020: 8575 Class IV posts notified, check details

education

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 20:40 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Service Selection Board (JKSSB) on Friday released an official notification for the recruitment of District/ Divisional / Union Territory Cadre Posts of Class –IV in various departments on its official website.

The online registration process will begin from July 10 and will conclude on August 25, 2020. After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts online at jkssb.nic.in.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 8575 vacancies of District/ Divisional / Union Territory Cadre Posts of Class –IV in various departments.

Out of which, 463 vacancies are for UT cadre, 1545 for Div.Cadre Jammu, 1616 for Div.Cadre Kashmir, 393 for District Cadre Anantnag, 165 for District Cadre Bandipora, 563 for District Cadre Baramulla, 399 for District Cadre Budgam, 304 for District Cadre Doda, 116 for District Cadre Ganderbal, 439 for District Cadre Jammu, 385 for District Cadre Kathua, 144 for District Cadre Kishtwar, 147 for District Cadre Kulgam, 281 for District Cadre Kupwara, 106 for District Cadre Poonch, 116 for District Cadre Pulwama, 268 for District Cadre Rajouri, 158 for District Cadre Ramban, 139 for District Cadre Reasi, 97 for District Cadre Samba, 132 for District Cadre Shopian, 320 for District Cadre Srinagar, and 279 for District Cadre Udhampur.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.