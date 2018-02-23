JNU entrance exam (JNUEE) result 2018 to be declared within 3 to 4 days: Official

The Jawaharlal Nehru University will declare the results of the entrance examination for programmes where candidates have to appear for an interview after the written test within three to four days, a senior official said on Friday.

“The result of the programmes where viva-voce is involved is under process and will be declared tentatively within three to four days,” director of admissions Prof Milap Punia said.

Punia added the interview of the successful candidates will be held by March 20 and the final merit list for these programmes will be released by April 15. He also said the results of other programmes will be declared tentatively by March 25.

He said that the reports about the declaration of the result were “rumours and candidates should see the JNU website and especially the admissions section of the website to get the correct information.”

There are a number of programmes at JNU whose entrance test include viva-voce such as BA(Hons) second year, MSc in Special Centre for Molecular Medicine (SCMM) and School of Computational and Integrative Sciences (SCIS), MA (Foreign Language) MPhil/PhD, PhD, postgraduate diploma in education programmes (PGDE), MTech, Master in Public Health, certificate of proficiency and Advanced Diploma of Proficiency (Mass Media).

Admission to BA(Hons), MCA, MA (except foreign languages) and MSc (except MSc at SCMM and SCIS) does not include an interview.