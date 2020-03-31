e-paper
Home / Education / JNUEE 2020 application form deadline extended amid COVID-19 outbreak

JNUEE 2020 application form deadline extended amid COVID-19 outbreak

The students’ union had requested the varsity administration to extend the deadline in view of the national lockdown imposed by the Centre to arrest the spread of the deadly disease.

education Updated: Mar 31, 2020 17:14 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
JNU administrative building. (HT file)
JNU administrative building. (HT file)
         

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday extended the deadline for its entrance examination in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

The students’ union had requested the varsity administration to extend the deadline in view of the national lockdown imposed by the Centre to arrest the spread of the deadly disease. “Due to the COVID-19 challenging times, the application deadline for JNU entrance exam (JNUEE) is extended and students can make use of this extended time to fill up the application form and prepare for JNUEE,” JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar said.

“Students may please visit the National Testing Agency website for the new date of the entrance exam,” he said.

