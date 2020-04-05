e-paper
Home / Education / JNU files FIR against students who misbehaved with guards, violated lockdown

JNU files FIR against students who misbehaved with guards, violated lockdown

FIR details mention that a student violated lockdown and misbehaved with security personnel, and later gathered a crowd, violating the lockdown.

education Updated: Apr 05, 2020 10:25 IST
Asian News International
New Delhi
JNU campus
JNU campus(HT File)
         

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has filed an FIR over violation of coronavirus lockdown by students at the university premises on April 1.

FIR details mention that a student violated lockdown and misbehaved with security personnel, and later gathered a crowd, violating the lockdown.

The University had on Thursday said that strict action will be taken against the violators of the lockdown guidelines issued by the government and administration.

“Those who have been indulging in activities endangering health and safety of JNU campus residents are cautioned not to repeat such acts. Strict action will be taken against violators of the 21-day lockdown,” the JNU registrar had said.

The registrar added that a few students, who have been violating the lockdown guidelines, are being supported by some faculty members.

