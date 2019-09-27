e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Sep 27, 2019

JNU inks MoU with IIT-Delhi for research, education, technology

This collaboration between JNU and IIT-Delhi will also facilitate access to each other’s libraries and central research facilities to intensify joint research projects and other related academic activities, it added.

education Updated: Sep 27, 2019 09:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
JNU campus
JNU campus(HT file)
         

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Thursday inked an agreement with IIT-Delhi for cooperation in research, education and technology developments in science and other disciplines.

In a statement, the JNU said the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will not only bring the two institutes together but will enormously benefit teaching, research and technology development of social and national importance.

“The main objectives of signing this MoU between the two premier institutions are to recognise each other’s strengths and co-operate in research, education and technology developments in the disciplines of science, engineering, management and social sciences,” the varsity said.

This collaboration between JNU and IIT-Delhi will also facilitate access to each other’s libraries and central research facilities to intensify joint research projects and other related academic activities, it added.

The JNU administration is committed to working together with IIT-D in establishing joint ventures with special emphasis on disaster research and a comprehensive study of North Eastern regions of India, it said.

JNU vice-chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar underlined the need to broaden the scope for research and teaching through such collaborative efforts.

He emphasised that JNU has already established the Special Centre for North Eastern Studies and a Special Centre for Disaster Research. Research in these areas will generate much input for policies and governmental programmes, he said.

First Published: Sep 27, 2019 09:48 IST

tags
trending topics
Chandrayaan 2Dawood IbrahimS JaishankarPune rainsMaharashtra Elections 2019Google DoodleHousefull 4 TrailerBoard President’s XI vs South Africa Live ScoreAssembly bypolls Results LIVEOnePlus 7TMoney Laundering CaseBard of Blood Review
Top News
latest news
India News
Education News
don't miss