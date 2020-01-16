e-paper
JNU semester registration deadline extended till Jan 17

Amid registration boycott by a section of students, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) again extended the deadline to register for the next semester till January 17.

education Updated: Jan 16, 2020 11:24 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
“The registration deadline for ongoing winter session has been extended up to January 17 without late fees. However, registration will continue till February 9 by paying late fees up to Rs 500,” a senior varsity official said.

“After that deadline, the VC may consider written requests for registration and grant the permission for late registration, if deemed fit, with imposition of appropriate amount of fine at his discretion,” the official added.

